TUMUT teenager Ethan Watt had never ridden in a race before Sunday but now boasts a Tour de Riverina stage victory to his name. The Kildare Catholic College year 12 student entered Sunday's Uranquinty Classic on the advice of a fellow rider and the rest now his history. In what proved a big day for the next generation of riders, Watt downed fellow teenagers Archie Davis (Cobram) and Hunter Behnke (Wagga) to take the opening stage of this year's Tour de Riverina. Watt, 17, returned to cycling during the COVID-19 pandemic and was then talked into joining Tolland Cycling Club and trying a road race on Sunday. "Yeah it was pretty good, I just took it out in the end, narrowly in a sprint," Watt said. "I learnt a lot from that race, it was my first race. It was a good experience for my first ever race. It was good. "One of the guys I ride with back in town mentioned it to me and I thought why not. I'll go in and give it a go. Now I'm looking to do my next one pretty soon." Watt has played soccer with Wagga City Wanderers in recent seasons before giving it away last year. He is enjoying his time back on the bike. "I did a bit when I was a lot younger and then I stopped for a few years," he said. "When I was in COVID isolation, I needed something to do so I thought I'll get back into cycling again. That's when I started riding again. "I'm enjoying my cycling at the moment so I'll keep going with that." MORE SPORT NEWS Watt said he knew a little bit about the Tour de Riverina before Sunday and is now keen to continue with the series. "I've heard a little bit about it, not much. I didn't know much about racing before that. I've watched some stuff on TV but not much local racing," he said. "It was really fun, and a good challenge. In the sprint, i was a bit silly, because I hadn't had much race experience, I slowed down just before the line and the other guy almost came around and got me so I'll make sure not to do that again. "I'll try to get to as much as I can." This year's new-look Tour de Riverina has expanded to include clubs from the Shepparton and Echuca areas. It will feature 12 rounds, including inter-clubs and state opens. The tour has also received $4000 in sponsorship which will significantly increase the prize pool. Results 1 Ethan Watt (Tolland) 2 Archie Davis (Cobram) 3 Hunter Behnke (Wagga) 4 Matthew Hunter (Tolland) 5 Truman Carroll (Tolland) 6 Aaron Seaman (Tolland) 7 David Dally (Cobram) 8 Nathan Gibbs (Tolland) 9 Luke McMahon (Tolland) 10 Brendan Owers (Wagga) Fastest time: Will Silver (Tolland) 1:34.58 First woman: Elsie Russell (Wagga)

