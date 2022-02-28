sport, local-sport, ganmain, north wagga, women's, afl, top of the ladder, southern nsw, luke walsh, unbeaten

Ganmain-Grong Grong-Matong proved they are the team to beat in this year's Southern NSW AFL women's competition after dismantling North Wagga in the top-of-the-table showdown. The Lions continued their undefeated start to the year, in just their second season, downing the Saints 6.9 (45) to 0.4 (4) at Ganmain Sportsground on Friday night. The win moves GGGM to outright top spot in Pool A, with just two rounds remaining. Many of the women were introduced to wet weather footy for the first time and it was the Lions who proved superior. The home team opened up a six-goal advantage by half-time and it proved more than enough to get the four points after a dour second half. A number of different aspects of the win pleased GGGM coach Luke Walsh. "It was enjoyable, to start with. You set yourself for a big game and when you play as well as we did, and you win like we did, it's always satisfying and enjoyable so that's probably the best outcome," Walsh said. "As far as how the game was played, I think it was most pleasing that we were able to adapt to the conditions quicker and that's probably what set us up in the first half with the scoreline. "Also the attitude of the girls not to be overawed by North Wagga, because they gave us a hiding last year and just being ready for the challenge and up for it, being excited by it and going out executing. That was the really pleasing aspect of Friday night." Brooke and Prue Walsh continued their fine seasons by winning a mountain of possession through the midfield for GGGM. Ruck, Gemma Guthrie, played well, as did defenders Alice Kenny and Phoebe Quinn. North Wagga lost Millie Gentle for 15 minutes for a dangerous tackle, that ended with her reported. She has accepted a reprimand after it was graded as careless, low impact and high contact. Walsh said the Lions will continue to play it one-week at a time, despite moving a game clear on top with just two rounds remaining. "We haven't really talked that far ahead. It really is for us, just about ticking off one thing at a time. We knew from the start it was going to get harder and harder each week," Walsh said. "We don't really need to look any further than that. If we can just set ourselves that challenge and see how we go, and then after the picture looks a lot clearer. "In saying that, being in this position, with a chance of finishing on top of the ladder and knowing we're going to be playing finals, we want to keep winning and we want to go as far as we can. I'm not pretending that we don't want to get to finals and go as far as we can. That's the broad picture, that's down the road but we keep our focus on what's in front of us, otherwise you trip up." MORE SPORT NEWS Pool A GANMAIN-GRONG GRONG-MATONG 6.9 (45) d NORTH WAGGA 0.4 (4) Goals: (GGGM) Brooke Walsh 2, Lucy Steinfort 2, Abbey Hamblin, Emma Walsh, Prue Walsh. Best: (GGGM) Prue Walsh, Lucy Steinfort, Emma Walsh, Courtney Menzies, Alice Kenny, Gemma Guthrie; (North Wagga) Melinda Hyland, Kelsey Muller, Nat Creed, Georgia Beard, Bianca Terlich, Jordan Barrett. CHARLES STURT UNIVERSITY 6.4 (40) d BROOKDALE 1.0 (6) Goals: (CSU Not submitted; (Brookdale) Not submitted. Best: (CSU) Monique McKinley, Gabrielle Goldsworthy, Georgia O'Neill, Isabella Kirkby, Karina Brown, Jasmin Carroll; (Brookdale) Sharni Salau, Ruby Hyde, Samantha Creasy, Neva Walked, Holly Murphy, Carlie Pease. EAST WAGGA-KOORINGAL 7.10 (52) d GRIFFITH 1.1 (7) Goals: (EWK) Kyra Jackson 2, Holly Conroy, Emma Kelly, Jess Foster, Emma Petrovic, Anneka Piercy; (Griffith) Not submitted. Best: (EWK) Cassidy Cox, Kyra Jackson, Kate Opolski, Keely Bloomfield, Anneka Piercy, Emma Kelly. Pool B MARRAR 2.1 (13) d TURVEY PARK 1.1 (7) Goals: (Marrar) Bella Hofert, Madeline Walshe; (Turvey Park) Kylie Connolly. Best: (Marrar) Isabelle Cunningham, Caitlin Kelly, Daisee Pless, Mikayla Boots, Madeline Lawler, Sophie McRae; (Turvey Park) Cleo Buttifant, Danielle Ness, Milly Lucas, Jessica Wendt, Chelsea Sutton, Makaidde Smith. MANGOPLAH-COOKARDINIA UNITED-EASTLAKES 1.1 (7) d COOLAMON 0.6 (6) Goals: (MCUE) Ash Reynoldson. Best: (MCUE) Tracy Schulz-Cole, Marnie Broughton, Chayse Holland, Christina Liersch, Rachel Mullane, Matisse Menegazzo; (Coolamon) Carlie McGrath, Brianna Hanrahan, Tahnee Vincent, Sarah Puntoriero, Brhiannon Perrin, Isabelle Puntoriero. COLLINGULLIE-GLENFIELD PARK 2.4 (16) drew with NARRANDERA 2.4 (16) Goals: (CGP) Not submitted; (Narrandera) Not submitted. Best: (CGP) Aleah Stone, Lizzie Read, Emily Newton, Caitlin O'LOughlin, Jessica Baldwin, Maddie Fuller; (Narrandera) Lucy Hickenbotham, Jasmine Morrison, Brooke Hall, Molly Darrington, Laura Grant. Ladders Pool A GANMAIN-GGM 16, EAST WAGGA-K 12, NORTH WAGGA 12, CHARLES STURT UNIVERSITY 8, Griffith 0, Brookdale 0. Pool B COLLINGULLIE-GP 14, MCUE 12, MARRAR 8, NARRANDERA 6, Coolamon 4, Turvey Park 4.

