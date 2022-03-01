news, local-news,

Young people from across Wagga will get the opportunity to learn key leadership skills as the Wagga School Leaders Program kicks off for 2022. The program, funded by the Committee 4 Wagga and the state government, aims to develop individual leadership skills through a range of activities designed to improve a young person's social, ethical, emotional, physical and cognitive abilities. Ellie Clarke from Mater Dei Catholic College is taking part in the program and she sees it as an opportunity to face down her weaknesses. "I think I wanted to learn to be able to push myself outside the box and recognise what weaknesses I do have," she said. IN OTHER NEWS: "I'm excited to go to Kapooka, because I'm quite scared of heights and we've got to go abseiling, so I'm excited to really challenge myself." And Miss Clarke, 16, also wants to use it as an opportunity to fine-tune her current skills. "Public speaking is a skill you need in life and I think being able to improve on that. And I don't think anyone is perfect, there is always areas you can improve on," she said. Attending the 2022 program launch at Charles Sturt University, Wagga MP Dr Joe McGirr said that leadership is what makes a community stand out and this program will set young people on the path to being good leaders. "A program like this gets our young people thinking about leadership early and it gives them development and skills to grow ... that's going to benefit them and it will actually benefit the community," he said. Committee 4 Wagga Chief Executive Brett Sommerville said the program is about investing in the future of Wagga through young people, but also imparting general life skills upon them. "In general, the theme we've adapted to is health and wellbeing," he said. "That was identified by the kids, that's worry of theirs ... mental health and wellbeing, fitness, right foods to eat, that sort of stuff," he said. "Public speaking is a big part of it. If you want to provide leadership, having the ability to stand in front of a group and deliver a message ... it's very important."

