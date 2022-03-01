news, local-news,

UNDER-the-radar youth living in the Wagga LGA are being called to share their stories and raise their voices in a new social media series. Wagga City Council youth development officer Alexandra Osgood said she is eager to hear from those who have gone unheard. "The whole point is to raise awareness of the young people living in our area and let them be represented but also let them guide it," Ms Osgood said. Participating youth ranging from 12 to 24-years-old will be able to use the Home Town Take Over series to raise issues, speak out about barriers, share stories and experiences and talk about initiatives and needs. "They're our leaders of tomorrow and not just our leaders but they are the people of tomorrow," Ms Osgood said. "The opportunity to raise their voices and have a say in informed decision processes is really important." Ms Osgood said in essence, the series is a platform for the younger generations. IN OTHER NEWS: "I think if we give them a topic it then becomes a promotional campaign and that isn't what this is about," she said. And the flexibility doesn't stop there with youth having control over the content that is shared. "They can take their own selfie and create the content themselves or they can reach out to us for help or do a shout out to a friend who is doing something really amazing," Ms Osgood said. "It's for all youth aged 12 to 24, but obviously anyone under 16 we will reach out with permission forms and get all of the correct consent from guardians." While the initiative has been done in other LGAs, the 2022 series will be the first for Wagga and the opportunities is endless. Ms Osgood said there could be several avenues the initiative could take. "If they want to do something like Humans of New York than we could look at potentially doing a book, or maybe we will do a big joint video," she said. Humans of New York is a photoblog and book of street portraits and interviews collected on the streets of New York City. With the initiative being facilitated by Wagga City Council, Ms Osgood said the council is keen to make sure the city's youth is listened to. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:

