Local residents are drawing up a "battle plan" to take on an international company's proposal to build a new solar farm 23 kilometres south of Wagga. Maxwell grazier Don Kirkpatrick, whose property is directly across the road from the solar project proposed by Spanish giant X-ELIO, said local residents were notified of the project last Thursday and met on Sunday to discuss their options. Mr Kirkpatrick said all residents believed solar "had its place", but the company's proposal would come at the cost of prime agricultural land. "This Maxwell area is just a fantastic spot," he said. "The anger here is just off the scale." If approved, the site will sit on over a thousand hectares of land on Holbrook Rd between Wagga and Mangoplah, with access to the national grid through existing overhead transmission lines. Mr Kirkpatrick said the company was looking for "an easy way of tapping into some power lines." "You could never ever get enough trees to grow to hide this eyesore," he said. "The aesthetics for a large regional city that is trying to attract visitors is going to be horrible." X-ELIO will present its case to the community at an information session on March 10. The Daily Advertiser understands the session will only be open to close neighbours, with a broader community information session to be held further down the track. The company was approached by The Daily Advertiser for comment. X-ELIO estimates its project will create around 300 jobs during construction and up to twelve ongoing operational roles once completed. It is expected to generate 613,600MWh in its first year, enough to power around 115,000 homes. The land slated for development sits within the Wagga City Council local government area but will be considered for approval by the NSW department of planning as a "state significant project" costing more than $30 million. Mr Kirkpatrick said the community was aware of the project's significance and were willing to take their concerns to state planning minister, John Roberts MP. "If it goes to the minister, he's got a lot to answer for before signing off on this," he said. "We understand where this can head already and we're willing to fight to the death on it." X-ELIO has engaged Wagga-based environmental consultants from NGH Consulting to oversee the community sessions, with residents also able to provide feedback through a survey on the NGH website. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:

