sport, local-sport, female festival of football, football wagga, girls, soccer, liam dedini, netball, players, photos

Football Wagga will look to make the Female Festival of Football a permanent fixture on the soccer calendar after the success of the inaugural event. Some 110 girls turned out to Gissing Oval on Sunday to take part in Football Wagga's first Female Festival of Football. Among the 110 girls were 35 newcomers to the sport, the exact market that Football Wagga had hoped to attract. Football Wagga development officer Liam Dedini declared the festival a success. "One hundred per cent. We thought anywhere from 50 odd up would be awesome and it just kept getting busier and busier," Dedini said. "There were still people walking in on the day, who hadn't registered, which was fine, but they came in, gave it a try, had some fun and then had a barbeque after. "It was really good." Football Wagga have three girls only age groups - 8-9 years, 10-11-12 years and 13-14-15 years - which they have moved to afternoon timeslots this year to avoid a clash with netball and attract more players to the sport. Early signs indicate the move has been a success. MORE SPORT NEWS "We had a lot of people who hadn't played before come and said they're keen to give it a crack this year," Dedini said. "There was a few girls that play netball that said they were hoping to find a team. A lot of clubs came down and set up marquees and a few players registered. "We're also looking at potentially doing some dual registrations for those girls who play at Wanderers so they can go back and also play local as well, which will be awesome." Dedini believes the festival will become a permanent fixture on the Football Wagga calendar. "I think it's something that we're going to do as an annual event now and even during the season and keep pushing the girls space coming into the World Cup," he said. "It was a good vibe, music pumping the whole time, a lot of small games, going through stations, a lot of local clubs brought down some senior players, who were running stations and things. There was 110 registered girls and then there was probably another 15-20 female coaches, floating around running stations. It was good." Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/8tYDWUpBiaA8SfdG6xkddz/e074c3bf-8505-42e1-b7f0-b662dbeba9eb.jpg/r0_381_3960_2618_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg