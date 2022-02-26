news, local-news,

WAGGA residents were excited to ditch the masks on Saturday and hit the Tumbafest dance floors without the limitations of COVID-19 restrictions in play. Tumbafest 2022 is the first large-scale event to have been given the green light to run mask-free after more than two years of restrictions impending on all events. Masks were scrapped on Friday, day one of the two-day event, and festival-goers said it couldn't have been better timing. No amount of rain could stop Wagga mum Kelly Marchioni from making the most of the newly found freedom on Saturday when she braved the weather to dance to the sounds of Australian rock band Captain Jack. IN OTHER NEWS: "It's been good to be back out with friends and family," Mrs Marchioni said. And, it was evident it wasn't just Mrs Marchioni who was feeling euphoric at having been given the opportunity to mingle normally amongst a large crowd once again. "Just to be able to dance has been amazing," she said. "I've been hanging out for a dance for such a long time now." Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/JEQDf2CFmqVGDcvEsZPwEY/37051b43-f4a3-4ebe-b17d-f4bdda985e6f.jpg/r3_285_5564_3427_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg