AN ADDITIONAL 257 positive COVID-19 have been reported in the Murrumbidgee Local Health District in the 24 hours to 4pm on Friday. Of those, 38 cases were identified through positive PCR tests and 219 were identified through rapid antigen testing. Across the state an additional 7017 cases were reported for the same timeframe, with 11 people reported to have died with COVID. None of the deceased were reported to have been from the MLHD. More than 95 per cent of people aged 16 and over have now received a first dose of a COVID-19 vaccination across NSW. The total number of vaccinations administered across the state by NSW Health is 11,898,193. Everyone who is now eligible to receive their booster vaccination shot is being encouraged to do so by NSW Health.

