East Wagga-Kooringal believe they have 'nothing to lose' by throwing their hat in the ring for an AFL Riverina Premier Division berth next year. President Paul Bourne conceded they face an uphill battle to field an under 17.5s in the Farrer League again this year but believes aiming high is in their best interests. "We're going to keep pushing in that direction and really try our hardest to fit that criteria," Bourne said. "That's really the only one thing where we don't fit the criteria at the moment. But we will definitely have under 17s in 2023. "Whether that meets the requirements here and now, I'm not sure. "But it's about bettering the club. The structures we're getting in place at committee level and junior level now are improving the club anyhow. We've got nothing to lose." Applications for the AFL Riverina Premier Division and AFL Riverina Community Division competitions close at the end of June. Clubs will be notified in early August. "You've just got to rig up the best you can from now until then," Bourne said. "If the (Farrer League applicants) are unsuccessful, we'll be the ones affected the most (by the process). "But the way we look at it is we've done the work and improved the club as a whole and we'll aim for the following year." He believes the Community Division can remain strong. But the Rock-Yerong Creek co-president David Pieper echoed concerns of the Northern Jets about what that tiered competition means. "It won't change much for us except in the sense that other clubs have the option of only putting in one team," Pieper said. "That's the big concern. If we've only got our seconds playing, and they're at Coota, I don't think we'd be able to field a side. Seniors only might be a bit different. "But it's proven in the under 17s comp, where clubs are really stretched when they're at one ground and seniors are at another ground. No club likes doing it, but they do it for their kids." TRYC won't have an under 17.5s this year but are hopeful for 2023 and 2024. Pieper said the senior club is healthy but they believe same day seniors and juniors is the biggest priority for the future of smaller rural clubs like the Magpies.

