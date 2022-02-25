sport, local-sport, grace griffin, nrlw, titans

"It's insane," says Gold Coast Titans footballer Grace Griffin. She means that in a good way. The best way, in fact. The former Wagga touch football star - now a high school teacher in Queensland - will be part of the Titans' first ever NRL Womens game on Sunday. "It's so exciting," Griffin says. "It's crazy to think that when I was younger this wasn't even a possibility. And now, in a couple of days time, I'll step onto the field as an NRLW player. It's insane." After competition delays due to COVID last year, Griffin and her teammates get to represent the Gold Coast at last when they line up against St George-Illawarra. If two years is a long time for the club, how about a lifetime of dreaming for an individual, finally fulfilled when she took up rugby league in recent years. "One hundred per cent. When I was younger, growing up in Wagga, I always wanted to play rugby league," Griffin says. "Both of my brothers got to play so I was dragged out to the fields every Saturday morning to watch them. There was nothing I wanted more than to be on the field with them. "Unfortunately it wasn't a possibility. "But in touch footy it was, and I'm so grateful that my mum put me into touch footy at a young age because if I didn't grow up playing that sport it definitely wouldn't have been such an easy transition for me once I finally got the opportunity to play." Griffin was an Australian junior touch representative. In fact she pioneered an era of success at her old school Wagga High. She also played for Wagga Brothers in the early days of their Leaguetag successes. The Titans say she has a lethal passing game, and will line up in the halves (opposite Hay's Rachael Pearson in a Dragons side coached by another former Wagga touch and league star, Jamie Soward). The 32-year-old said COVID delays allowed the Titans to get to know one another and work out their 'values and expectations'. And this year, they could just focus on playing. As for those expectations, Griffin says the first goal is to maintain the NRLW standard set by teams that have played at the top level already. But don't think they'll be coasting. Ambition isn't concealed. "The Broncos have been the top team in that competition ever since it started. Just being 50 minutes down the road, obviously there's nothing we want more than to knock them off that pedestal in our first season, and bring the Titans home their first ever NRL trophy," Griffin tells The Daily Advertiser on the way to training this week. Despite being a relative newcomer to league, the five eighth is in the club's leadership group. "I think being a high school teacher has worked really strongly in my favour in regards to that leadership role. Obviously as a teacher you learn to communicate and being a PE teacher, it's communication in an outdoor setting. So I think that's something that's definitely helped me," she says. Her profession has also helped as NRLW players face the challenge of juggling an elite sports opportunity with maintaining jobs and a living. "It's a little bit tricky at times and a little bit tiring at times as well... the school's been really good, they're really flexible with my timetable and tried to cater for a bit of free time in the afternoons when I need to drive down to the coast for footy training, which has been really good of them," she says. The Titans v Dragons showdown is live on Channel Nine on Sunday at 12noon.

