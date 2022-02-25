news, local-news,

When CSU vet student Zoe Hall moved off campus in early 2020, she thought it was a good chance to do something she'd always wanted to do: get a dog. She adopted Labrador Freddie in April as the COVID-19 pandemic swept the globe and sent university classes online. "I could take her (for) lots of socialisation around different places because I didn't really have anywhere to be," she said. "It got me out of the house a lot." Freddie is one of thousands of new 'pandemic puppies' raised in Wagga since March 2020, according to the latest NSW Office of Local Government data. There were 42,566 microchipped dogs registered with Wagga City Council in September 2021, over 3,000 more than when the pandemic began in March 2020, and 11,000 more than the same time five years ago. IN OTHER NEWS: Nicole Hulse, who runs the Pooch Buggy in Gobbagombalin, said the popularity of breeds such as poodle crosses is driving demand for grooming services in the city. "They don't shed hair ... so they just need regular haircuts every six to eight weeks to keep them looking nice," she said. "Especially in Wagga, a lot of people will just say it's so hard to get an appointment." Rosemary McKean from Moorong Veterinary Clinic said the practice had seen a "huge increase" in dog and cat ownership in the last two years. "There has been a massive upswing in certainly local and national pet ownership in that time," she said. "It's meant that we've been busier than we ever have been really." Dr McKean said it is important for owners to get their dogs used to being alone as they go back to the office or school. "(Try) to establish a new routine that the animals feel comfortable in ... then they have a bit of an expectation as to how their day is going to run," she said. "Otherwise the animals, when the humans disappear, suddenly find that really stressful and that's when you get some separation anxiety and barking and nuisance behaviours." Ms Hall said 2-year-old Labrador Freddie has "definitely" developed some separation anxiety since restrictions have eased. "I do lots of frozen food puzzle plates and stuff and leave her with that when I go so she's occupied," she said. "But yeah, I was aware, and I just still took her everywhere with me." The number of households with a pet has increased from 61 per cent to 69 per cent in the last two years, according to a survey by Animal Medicines Australia, with an estimated 30.4 million pets across the country.

