news, local-news,

Tonight's Powerball has millions of Australians dreaming of a new life as it offers up a colossal $120 million jackpot. The owner of Turvey Tops newsagency, David Ritter, is excited for the big day and the chance of producing that "life changing" winning ticket. Mr Ritter has sold one big division one winner before, a $9.835 million winner last New Year's Eve, and he hopes to improve on that record this week. "It's certainly going to be a big day, we're all looking forward to it, it'll be quite exciting and a lot of fun," he said. "We've definitely been busier right through the week and we expect to be busier today." IN OTHER NEWS: This week's draw is the second-largest jackpot in Australian lottery history, surpassed only by a $150 million haul from 2019, which was won by three people. The pot swelled to the $120 million mark after the previous six draws went unclaimed and if one person wins this week, they will become the biggest individual lottery winner in Australian history. The Lott spokesperson Matt Hart said this pot had captured the imagination of the nation. "I'm sure many Aussies are happily contemplating how it could transform their lives," he said. And Mr Ritter said he and his staff had been dreaming about the bounty on offer all week. "I think that's what most people do. We're selling them the dream of winning because someone eventually will win the big jackpot and it just might be you if you've got a ticket," he said. "It would be life-changing ... so I would certainly be making changes to my life." Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/157659825/02c7baf5-1bcb-4536-a134-a90f9b88a3ae.jpg/r7_26_2945_1686_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg