newsletters, editors-pick-list,

Orientation week events were in full swing at Charles Sturt University on Wednesday as the Wagga campus prepares to welcome back students after an interrupted two years. The University held a welcome ceremony and market day on Wednesday for students commencing studies at the Wagga campus this semester. First-year oral health therapy student Zoe Dick said she was excited to get involved in campus life after studying online for much of Year 12 and a year of university in her hometown of Townsville. "I really wanted to get onto campus just to get involved and meet new people," she said. "Being behind a screen is a little bit boring when you're just by yourself in your bedroom." She said she was also looking forward to exploring what Wagga and the Riverina had to offer, including a different climate. "I've never lived here obviously, so I'm excited to experience all the seasons," she said. Ms Dick is one of 754 students beginning their studies on the Wagga campus this semester, including 32 students joining from overseas. IN OTHER NEWS: Vice-Chancellor (learning and teaching) Professor Janelle Wheat said it had been a "long journey" to get international students back on campus despite numbers being slightly down on previous years. "When we do finally get them onto our campus, it's just been such great joy," she said. "Our challenge (is) to continue to make sure our international partners know that we're a safe place that students can come and study with us and enjoy a regional experience." Professor Wheat said the University would still be using QR check-in codes and advising students to test if they feel unwell to prevent the spread of COVID-19 on campus. Student and orientation coordinator Tyla Cavallaro said orientation week was an opportunity for students to get to know each other as well as the services and support that is available on campus. "It's great way for students to get to see some of the clubs and different support services that we have available," she said. "And it's a really great way for everyone to make new lifelong friends." The most popular CSU courses at the Wagga campus in 2022 are Bachelors of Medical Radiation Science, Nursing, and Animal Science. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/163896825/428be610-cf29-449a-924c-f2bd0ed9537b.jpg/r10_367_4022_2634_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg