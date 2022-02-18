sport, local-sport,

Putting a bigger focus on rugby is one of the things new CSU coaching set-up Jock Crockatt and Danny Edwards are looking to foster. The pair have taken over the reins from club legend Paul Hood. Both linked to the club from Wagga City last season, although Crockatt is no stranger to the club after being part of their run to the grand final in 2008. It's somewhere he hopes the club can eventually get back to after a tough period. "We want to bring a new level of culture, a new playing style and hopefully we can improve where they've been for the last couple of years," Crockatt said. "Spending some time with them last year there were a few things Danny and I picked up that we can probably change so we're trying to bring a bit more commitment, some more rugby prowess and more of a culture where rugby is the first priority." READ MORE Edwards spent more than two decades at Wagga City but has enjoyed being part of a new environment with CSU. He's confident there's plenty of talent to try to nurture. "There's some talent in the club and we know they're going through a hard time but we thought we could improve the rugby at the club so that's why we've taken on the role," Edwards said. New CSU president Dean Smart is happy to have them on board. "Hopefully they can bring some more organisation to training and they've both got a pretty decent knowledge of the game," Smart said. Meanwhile former Leeton Phantom Dylan Pietsch will make his Super Rugby debut for the NSW Waratahs against the Fijian Drua. The former Australian sevens player is one of three new faces for the Waratahs in the opening round, picked on the right wing to fulfil a lifelong dream. "It's pretty surreal, I tried to hold back my tears during the team meeting but didn't really do a good job of it because I've wanted to play Super Rugby since I started at Leeton Phantoms when I was four," Pietsch said on rugby.com.au. "Playing sevens was incredible, but this is something I've always dreamed of doing."

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/J7tLankfguv74QY82b3G7h/24b3ca95-292f-4f18-9651-be1eacf9f35c.JPG/r0_215_6000_3605_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg