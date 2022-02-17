Ute stolen after car crash on Barham Road near Barham
A manhunt is under way after a ute was stolen following a fiery crash in the southern Riverina.
Police said a male driver lost control of a Holden Commodore on Barham Road near Barham about 10am on Wednesday.
The car travelled down an embankment and struck a concrete storm water drain before bursting into flames.
Soon after, a 29-year-old man driving a ute stopped to help and used a fire extinguisher from his vehicle to prevent the flames from spreading further.
While he was extinguishing the blaze, the Commodore driver - an unknown man - took off in the ute and drove east along Barham Road.
Police have appealed for anyone with information - including those who see a white Volkswagon Amarok with NSW registration EGB 46P, a silver bull bar and white canopy - to call Moulamein police on (03) 5887 5004 or Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.
