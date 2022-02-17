news, local-news,

Wagga is set to have a new toy store with Casey's Toys confirming they are on their way to town. The move to Wagga has been a six-month process and the "stars aligned" for the 40-year-old NSW toy chain to finally open their lucky eleventh store in the Wagga Marketplace. "We branched out to Bathurst about a year-and-a-half ago," Casey's Toys marketing, digital media and communications manager Jodie Smith said. "That was kind of our first foray into the regions and it's done really well, we've been warmly embraced by the Bathurst community. "That gave us confidence and Wagga seemed like a natural next step for us." The store plans to open within the next couple of months, according to Miss Smith, and they are looking to hire 10 to 15 locals for roles as "experts in all things toys, hobbies and games". Those who haven't been to Casey's before can expect a fun house for kids of all ages - and some adults too - Miss Smith said. "Squishmallows, Pokémon, Lego, Live pets, Barbie, Nerf, Bluey. You name it we've got. But also the hard to find stuff. Fairy cabinets, jellyfish lamps," she said. "We've got a really generous games section, all the way from Connect Four to Escape Room, Taboo and Cards Against Humanity ... and strategy games." "We say that we have the biggest selection and best advice."

