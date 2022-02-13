sport, local-sport,

THEY'VE sent a statement for a second straight week, but next week's top of the table clash with Wagga City will be a more accurate gauge for South Wagga after Saturday's comfortable win over Kooringal. The fifth-placed Colts entered the match against the defending premiers on the back of two straight wins. But after South Wagga made 6-221, thanks to Blake Harper (63) and Jake Scott (41), the Colts were rolled for just 94. Jake Hindmarsh backed up his 4-1 in last weeks' rout of Lake Albert with 5-28, while Harper capped a strong all-round game with 2-18. Top spot will likely be decided when the Blues take on the Cats in the penultimate round. Kooringal are a game behind fourth-placed Wagga RSL, and likely need to win both their remaining games and hope others go their way to make finals. "He (Hindmarsh) is really starting to find his feet for us, and that comes down I suppose to the fact he's back in town (after starting the season in Albury competition) and has time to train," Blues captain Luke Gerhard said. "He's starting to get into a rhythm for us and is bowling at a pretty good pace, which is pleasing to see. "It's good the younger guys like Jed Guthrie and Noah Harper to have another senior guy around the group they can learn off and pick his brain as well." South Wagga should welcome back all-round Alex Smeeth for next week's clash with Wagga City. "This time of year you just want to do everything right to build momentum into finals and hopefully play your best cricket there," Gerhard said. "They're a quality team, and it's a good gauge to see how we're going."

