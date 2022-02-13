sport, local-sport,

GANMAIN-Grong Grong-Matong coach Luke Walsh believes they'll know more about where they sit in the AFL Southern NSW Women's pecking order after they negotiate some tough games ahead. The Lions were touted by many clubs as one of the big improvers in their second season, and they've duly delivered so far after a 7.15 (57) to 0,.0 (0) win at Ganmain on Friday night. They have kept the opposition scoreless in back-to-back matches after beginning their campaign by shutting out Brookdale. But Walsh said the next three matches against perennial heavy hitters CSU, North Wagga and East Wagga Kooringal will provide a better gauge of how much damage they are capable of. OTHER NEWS "You couldn't ask for a better start really. Being able to keep the opposition scoreless, we're really happy with our defensive work," Walsh said. "I was keen to pick up where we left off last year. We had a really strong finish and I knew we had a similar side but there was always going to be an unknown with how much the other teams have improved. "After two games we've started well and we're pretty excited about the challenges that lie ahead. We know it's going to get a lot harder now against the likes of CSU, East Wagga Kooringal and North Wagga. "We'll find out in the next few weeks what we're capable of. All we can do is get up for the challenge, and the girls are ready for it." Walsh said having a similar squad to last year was a big bonus, as he has an understanding of where players best fit in their system after feeling their way in 2021. "We've got into the flow of things a lot quicker than last year, which took a while to warm up in our first season. To know what's coming has helped and we were a lot more prepared. "When the girls are comfortable in their role and what they're doing, it helps. We did a lot of trial and error last year and knew where most of them like to play. Having that core has helped us not disrupt things too much." Meanwhile, the Marrar Bombers secured their first win in their maiden season with a 3.1 (19) to 1.0 (6) win over Narrandera at Langtry Oval. The Bombers heeded the lessons learned from a first-up 58-point loss to Mangoplah-Cookardinia United-Eastlakes to bounce back against the Eagles. "We were rapt to get a win. They're keen as mustard and they'll keep improving from game to game," Marrar coach Shane Lenon said. "Our tackling was a lot better and we won more of the footy, but when we did we ran with the ball more and took the game on." NORTH WAGGA 2.4 (16) d BROOKDALE 0.0 (0) Goals: (North Wagga) Not submitted. Best: (North Wagga) Not submitted; (Brookdale) Samantha Creasy, Sharni Salau, Tess Syme, Jenn Woodbury, Dimity Carn, Ruby Hyde. EAST WAGGA-KOORINGAL 6.5 (41) d CSU 1.4 (10) Goals: (EWK) Sophie Crouch 3, Kyra Jackson 3; (CSU) Rebecca Aramayo. Best: (EWK) Sophie Crouch, Kyra Jackson, Keely Bloomfield, Holly Conroy, Alanna White, Kate Opolski; (CSU) Karina Brown, Georgia Bradbury, Rebecca Aramayo, Alice Trevaskis, Nicola Kermode, Annabel Laing. GANMAIN-GRONG GRONG-MATONG 7.15 (57) d GRIFFITH 0.0 (0) Goals: (GGGM) Lucy Anderson 2, Gemma Guthrie 2, Brooke Walsh 2, Olivia Hall. Best: (GGGM) Brooke Walsh, Lucy Anderson, Meg Jolley, Courtney Menzies, Olivia Hall, Isabelle Inch; (Griffith) Not submitted. MANGOPLAH-COOKARDINIA UNITED-EASTLAKES 7.12 (54) d TURVEY PARK 2.1 (13) Goals: (MCUE) Mikaela Cole 3, Claudia Neiberding 2, Rosalind O'Reilly, Ella Small; (Turvey Park) Lily Chisholm. Best: (MCUE) Chayse Holland, Rachel Mullane, Emma Schumer-Caldwell, Mikaela Cole, Rosalind O'Reilly, Claudia Neiberding; (Turvey Park) Cleo Buttifant, Danielle Ness, Kristin Ireland, Chelsea Sutton. MARRAR 3.1 (19) d NARRANDERA 1.0 (6) Goals: (Marrar) Olivia Jury, Kaitlin McRae, Charlotte Nugent; (Narrandera) Brooke Hall. Best: (Marrar) Caitlin Kelly, Daisee Pless, Madison Haggar, Sophie McRae, Madeline Walshe, Olivia Jury; (Narrandera) Jasmine Morrison, Brooke Hall, Mikayla Towers, Lucy Hickenbotham, Molly Darrington. COLLINGULLIE-GLENFIELD PARK 3.7 (25) d COOLAMON 1.0 (6) Goals: Not submitted Best: Not submitted

