Wilson triumph as Kooringal Public returns to the pool

Wilson claimed the winning house title for the first time in eleven years at the Kooringal Public swim carnival on Wednesday. Some close races in the 11 years girls and standout performances from Spencer Gray and Andie Lawrence were the competitive highlights in a fun day at the Oasis Aquatic Centre. Organiser Morgan Kennedy said there was plenty of encouragement from students for swimmers of all abilities. "The kids were really supportive of each other. Lots of encouragement for some of the students who struggled, [and for those] who were also really fast in the pool," she said. The day was capped off with an entertaining relay event where a competitive team of teachers beat teams of students and parent helpers. Junior Champions: Girls: Andie Lawrence Boys: Spencer Gray 11 Years Champions: Girls: Chloe Galloway Boys: Van Ritchie Senior Champions Girls: Taylor Marshall Boys: Jack Lawrence

