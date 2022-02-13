news, local-news,

ANOTHER 311 positive COVID-19 cases have been recorded for the Murrumbidgee Local Health District [MLHD] in the 24 hours to 4pm Saturday. Of those, 88 cases were identified through positive PCR tests while 223 were identified through positive Rapid Antigen Tests (RATs). Across the state there was a total of 6686 cases reported for the same timeframe. The MLHD's daily case total is down slightly on Saturday's figure of 351 cases (90 PCRs and 261 RATs), but remains above 300. IN OTHER NEWS: Meanwhile, a man in his 40s who died at Junee Correctional Centre on Australia Day was included in the 22 COVID-related deaths statewide reported on Sunday. The Daily Advertiser revealed the death on February 3 after the GEO Group, the private operator of the Junee jail, confirmed a 47-year-old man had died at the facility on January 26. The inmate was found unresponsive in his cell by staff about 4.20pm that day was and pronounced deceased by NSW Ambulance paramedics about 4.52pm. Corrective Services NSW and NSW Police are investigating the incident, and all deaths in custody are subject to a coronial inquest. A separate investigation is also under way into the death of a female inmate at the same jail on January 29. The 48-year-old woman was also found unresponsive in her cell by staff and later pronounced deceased. The Daily Advertiser understands the woman had tested negative for COVID-19 prior to her death. NSW Health has encouraged everyone who is eligible to receive a vaccination or their booster dose to book into a NSW Health vaccination clinic or another provider without delay through the COVID-19 vaccine clinic finder. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/JEQDf2CFmqVGDcvEsZPwEY/456b7f3d-17eb-45d8-a8c3-5e3e446b38bc.jpg/r3_0_1097_618_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg