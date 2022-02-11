sport, local-sport, wagga city, wanderers, first, trial, albury, united, dave leonard, pre-season

A new-look Wagga City Wanderers squad will be put to the test for the first time when they take on Albury United in a trial game on Sunday. The Wanderers are yet to formalise their squad for the upcoming CPL season and will get a good look at their playing group in their first proper hit-out of the year. The Wanderers will take full first grade and under 23 squads to Albury so coaches Dave Leonard and Liam Dedini can get a good look at the talent at their disposal. "The main outcome we want is to get run in the guys' legs. Trials are always really important and good for that because you can train all you want but games are really important," Leonard said. "Since we came back from a short break the guys have trained really well, I'm stoked with where they are at at the moment. This will be a test though, Albury United, go pretty well pretty much every year so if their squad is at full potential, I think it will really give us an insight as to where we stand and where we can improve. "You want to build on those really positive points but it opens up your eyes on what you really need to focus on, which I think is really, really important at this time of the season." MORE SPORT NEWS The Wanderers still boast a squad of about 38-40 players and held an intra-club last weekend over three 30 minute thirds to get a look at players. Leonard believes this weekend is another great opportunity for players to make their case for first grade selection. "Already we've spoken to a couple of guys in the 23s, who are really going to push some of the first grade squad players," he said. "We might throw a couple of the under 23 squad members that we're looking at in a training session with my squad and one of the other guys drop back just to lift that intensity with the 23s, that they tend to do, so I can get a look at a couple of the other guys." The trials are at 12pm & 2pm in Albury on Sunday.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/8tYDWUpBiaA8SfdG6xkddz/aaa30eab-5b30-4719-a6b7-8602b6e6dd92.jpg/r0_78_3691_2163_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg