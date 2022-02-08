newsletters, editors-pick-list,

Making playgrounds across Wagga more functional on sweltering summer days will be the goal of a comprehensive report being put together by council staff over the next few months. The report will evaluate the level of shade currently available at each of the 100 council-owned playgrounds across the region, as well as the potential cost of installing shade sails or planting mature trees alongside the equipment. The report comes in the wake of a passionate plea from community members and councillors which culminated in a notice of motion put forward by councillor Georgie Davies at last week's ordinary meeting. "It is wonderful we have so many playgrounds in our region but at the moment a lot of them just aren't functional," Cr Davies said. "What's the point in having all of these playgrounds if we can't use them for many months of the year because its too hot." IN OTHER NEWS: Cr Davies argued the exposure to direct sunlight made the playgrounds unusable on hot days and also increased the risk of skin cancer for both Wagga children and their parents. Her notice of motion called on Wagga City Council to investigate the cost of installing shade sails over each playground and provide information on what the process would be to make shade sails a mandatory aspect of all future playgrounds built in the local government area. During the meeting, the motion was amended to include requests for information on the cost of planting mature trees at the behest of Cr Dan Hayes. "I support trees over shade sails where possible because I think the trees themselves become more part of the playground," he said. "Trees are significantly cheaper, they last longer and provide better amenity." Cr Hayes also said he would not want to see the installation of shade sails come at the cost of reducing the variety of equipment available in Wagga's playgrounds. All nine of Wagga's councillors voted in support of the motion and council staff said they are hoping to present the report before the end of the financial year. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:

