A Grong Grong man will face court today charged over his alleged involvement in a Christmas Day attack in Leeton. He is one of two men that was arrested and charged this week in the wake of the incident. According to police, a 26-year-old man asked people to leave his Cassia Road home around 5am on Christmas Day. The request was followed up by his father, who arrived at the property and again asked them to leave. "Shortly after, a 26-year-old man was woken by three males - one carrying a baseball bat - inside his home on Cassia Road," police said in a statement. "It will be alleged he was hit several times with the bat. "It will be further alleged two of the males held the man in place while the third man continued to assault him. "The man escaped to a friend's house, where they contacted NSW Ambulance paramedics. Officers attached to Murrumbidgee Police District were notified and commenced an investigation." In other news Police executed a search warrant on an Acacia Avenue home in Leeton on December 28, allegedly seizing cannabis, methylamphetamine, an electronic stun device, clothing and a vehicle. A 22-year-old man arrested and charged at the time remains before the courts. A 46-year-old Leeton man will face court on March 16 after being refused bail following his arrest at his local police station on Tuesday morning. He was charged with special aggravated break and enter and commit serious indictable offence - wound, and aggravated break and enter and commit serious indictable offence - inflict actual bodily harm. The Grong Grong man, aged 24, was arrested at Narrandera police station on Monday and faces the same charges. He was refused bail to appear before Wagga Local Court on Tuesday.

