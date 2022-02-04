news, local-news,

I recently wrote to our federal minister regarding the treatment of the Murugappans, who Australia knows better as the Biloela family. I outlined irrespective of what the Coalition government thinks is necessary to protect borders, the way we are now treating this family has long passed any deterrence for people smugglers, which is the reason most often proffered - we have now entered deliberate persecution. It was very interesting to see a court ruling last week that found Minister Alex Hawke behaved unfairly when he decided to stop Priya, Nades and Kopi Murugappan from applying for new visas, so it's no longer passing a reasonable person test. In the four years since the Murugappans were removed from their Biloela home, people of all beliefs and backgrounds have shown their support for this beautiful family, as have many crossbenchers. The way I see it, Priya and Nades Murugappan came to Australia legally under international laws and abided by the conditions of their bridging visas. This meant they integrated into the community, were welcome and employed. They obeyed Australia's laws and paid taxes. However, this doesn't cut it with the sitting government who look to want to return the family to Sri Lanka, I can draw no other conclusion. Sri Lanka is very dangerous for returning Tamils. My reading is the Coalition government is trying not to recognise this family as genuine refugees. Ministers Karen Andrews and Alex Hawke have incorrectly suggested that they cannot grant a visa while the family have matters before a court. The fact is it is within the grant of ministerial power to grant a visa to stay in Australia, and this is completely independent from the decision of any court. Australia's courts don't decide whether someone is a refugee - therefore the ministers can grant visas to Priya, Nades and the girls at any time, they just choose not to because they may be accused of being weak on border control. At present Minister Hawke seems to be visa 'card shuffling' when he granted 12-month bridging visas to Priya, Nades and Kopika Murugappan while withholding the same visa to four-year-old Tharnicaa. By withholding a visa from Tharnicaa and keeping her in community detention, he is preventing the family from leaving WA and returning to the welcoming community of Biloela. READ MORE LETTERS: LETTERS: Regional voters should consider the value of their vote LETTERS: The best date for our national day has yet to arrive LETTERS: Who is going to pay to fix Wagga's roads? When the visas expire, the whole family could be put into detention again - or even forced from Australia. We are faced with a difficult choice in May, retaining the National Party status quo after the Joyce leadership debacle has questioned where I place my vote and that is nothing against our incumbent. While in the big scheme of things the fate of the Murugappans would seem minor, I think it's a marker of how leadership and compassion has deserted current politics while parties engage in combative tactics with a three-year vision of Australia. Who are we as a country that we can't let this family settle and grow their family in peace while contributing to society? Our vote has never been more important.

