As we await the PM to fix the date of the next election, please think about the value of your vote! The huge Wagga electorate has not been well served by previous and present incumbents of the National Party. Many NP supporters are unaware that, some 40-plus years ago the party lost its way and chose to become subservient to the whims of the Liberal Party. NP leaders were seemingly seduced by the token accolade of becoming Deputy PM! So little valued is that appointment that the Coalition did not inform the Australian public of the PM's secret trip to Hawaii. History continues to witness the Coalition ignoring the interests of the Wagga electorate. The recent rotation of NP leadership has not helped. The expressed chagrin of the National Farmers Federation regarding no change to climate change policy shows that both men are not only useless, but are highly destructive. To add to our misery is the apparent coupling of NP ministers in the misuse of 'regional' monies; simple examples being North Sydney swimming pool, Sydney car parks, etc. Who needs enemies when you have 'friends' such as these! If you want some the many services offered so readily to those in Sydney and the eastern coastline of Australia then you need to vote differently. More specifically, our huge electorate can only reach its potential by the election of a truly Independent member: one that is not tied to the apron strings of any political party! I criticise the leadership of the Coalition a lot (even though I am a member). I believe the current leadership is performing woefully. Woefully on the world stage, woefully as a national leader and woefully on the management of health. Yet I am left wonder how Labor has failed to organise their supporters to rise against this government? Nurses, teachers, doctors, paramedics, police, pharmacists, truck drivers, supermarket workers, abattoir works and more, the very people Labor are meant to represent are currently overworked and underpaid. Public servants stuck on 1 per cent pay rises and asked to do the dirty work to manage COVID. Yet we hear nothing, no strikes, no representation. No alternative plans. It leaves me to wonder if we are better off with the woeful leaders we have? READ MORE LETTERS: LETTERS: The best date for our national day has yet to arrive LETTERS: Who is going to pay to fix Wagga's roads? LETTERS: Praise for Wagga businesses that go above and beyond The word 'inclusive' is being bandied around as though it were the "be all end all" (not so). One has noted, whether verbal or written, how often it is used out of context. We seem to also be in the throes of altering our everyday language. For example, the latest in advertising on TV we now note that the months of the year have been shortened. No longer do we say January the fifth, but rather it's now Jan the 5th. Such suggests sheer laziness to speak and write it properly. Such could hardly be considered progress. It may be the new chic, up-to-date, modern-day lingo spoiling an otherwise terrific language that has, down through the ages, served us well - "intact". Time to teach our children, by adult example, how to speak their language as intended, instead of giving it a so-called "twist" just so that it sounds "trendy". HAVE YOUR SAY: Do you have something to get off your chest? Simply click here to send a letter to the editor.

