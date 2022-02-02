coronavirus,

An elderly man has passed away with COVID-19 in the region as infection numbers remain steady across the Murrumbidgee Local Health District. The health district today reported the death of a man in his 90s with COVID-19 from the Griffith local government area (LGA). "We extend our condolences to his loved ones," an MLHD spokesperson said. On Wednesday the health district reported 466 new cases of COVID-19, including 149 PCR results and 317 rapid antigen tests. Hospitalisation numbers have dropped back to 25, while ICU remain numbers remain steady at five. The current active cases across the region, by PCR result only, can be broken down by LGA: Across NSW 27 deaths and 11,807 new infections were recorded in the 20 hours to 4pm yesterday afternoon. The change in reporting cycle comes as NSW Health moves its daily cut-off for COVID-19 reporting from 8pm to 4pm, meaning from Thursday the 24 reporting cycle will be from 4pm to 4pm. Of the new cases, 6314 came from positive rapid antigen tests while 5493 came from PCR testing. There are 2622 COVID-19 patients in hospital, with 170 in ICU. Hospitalisation numbers are down on yesterday, when 2749 patients were being cared for with 186 in ICU. The state's population aged 16 years and over is now 94 per cent double vaccinated, while 95.4 per cent have had their first COVID-19 vaccine shot. 40.6 per cent have had their third dose of vaccine. Those aged between 12 and 15 years are 78.5 per cent double vaccinated, while 83.3 per cent have had their first dose. Of those aged 5 to 11 years old, 40.3 per cent have had their first vaccine dose. IN OTHER NEWS: NSW Health continues to urge anyone who is eligible to book in for a vaccine booster. The federal government's online vaccine clinic finder can be used to locate a clinic and book a jab. For testing locations across the region, go to www.mlhd.health.nsw.gov.au, or for help accessing a test, call the Murrumbidgee COVID-19 Hotline 1800 831 099.

