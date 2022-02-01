news, local-news,

A driver escaped serious injury after crashing his vehicle into a Corowa business at the weekend. The man drove a Holden Commodore into the D'Amicos restaurant on Sanger Street about 4.15pm on Sunday. The man, a sole occupant of the vehicle, managed to get out of the car and walked away unharmed. Firefighters were on scene for about an hour to ensure the brick building was stable and to help remove the vehicle. IN OTHER NEWS: The business wrote on Facebook that the incident had closed the business for dining in but takeaways had continued. "Blessings that no one was seriously injured, though staff were shocked to see a car in our beloved atrium section of the restaurant," a staff member said. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/u2TKvX7hYXGMrKgrD4ZiFN/ad5a526b-60e1-4e45-bc2e-113984d4ae4e.jpg/r0_476_1795_1490_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg