In a small shop, on a quiet street in a small Riverina town there's a place where you can step back in time for a while. There's no sign on the storefront, the only hint at what lies within is a large poster of Daniel Craig in the window, armed and tuxedoed, promoting the latest Bond film. Movies Plus in Junee is one of the handful of video stores left in Australia, and very likely the last one left in the Riverina. It has been renting videos and DVDs since Graham and Susan Leal opened up in 1983 and it has weathered a recession, illegal downloading, streaming and now a pandemic. Marney Wishart, 47, now runs the store and she was nine when her mum and dad opened, which she remembers as a big "gamble" on a new technology. They were the first video shop in town and have been the only one ever since. In Other News: The shop is a monument to one's childhood. Posters and chocolates and chips line the neon pink walls not covered by stacks of DVDs, and there's a slightly weathered but fully functional Slush Puppie machine behind the counter. For some people in town it provides a way to watch movies in an area without a cinema and less than ideal internet speeds, but for others it's like a museum, a place to take the kids to show them what once was. "A lot of older people aren't interested, they just haven't gone to Netflix. We've got people religiously come in on $2 Tuesday because you're not going to get cheaper than $2 for a movie," Mrs Wishart said. "Some families with littlies, it's like taking them to the library, but it's a video library ... they can get a slush puppy, it's an outing. Because everything is streaming now, well, getting a video's a treat, because it's different." The store only does about 10 per cent of the rentals today that it did in the halcyon days of the 80s and 90s, and it's largely propped up by the cigarette shop the family owns next door. But it outlasted all the chains around the world and still does a job for Junee and the surrounding villages. It breaks even, Mrs Wishart said, and as long as it does, she'll keep it open. "We're offering a service ... our loyal customers are happy that we're here. It might be strange to people that no longer have video stores, but we're still hanging in there," she said.

