WHILE teachers were masked and rapid antigen tests (RATs) pivotal in the return of schools on Tuesday, for students, the first day back was just another regular day- pandemic aside. Estella Public School captain Tai Whitford said he had been "quite looking forward" to going back to school. When asked about his day, 11-year-old Tai shrugged and said "It was just a regular day." Estella Public School principal Tracey Delaney said the transition into the first day was smooth. "The RAT kit distribution to families was seamless," she said. "Families had to pick them up prior to the start of school. The school provided the kits to families on Friday and Monday with extended hours to work around families working hours and then the families came and picked them up." Ms Delaney also credited her staff for ensuring all required COVID safety measures had been in place upon the students return. "We are used to being flexible and dynamic as a school so we were very prepared for the first day," she said. "We had all of our deliveries come through to make that possible and we're very lucky that we have very committed staff who came in during their leave to organise all of that. "We're very fortunate that we've had a smooth start to the year considering the climate we're in given COVID." IN OTHER NEWS: And there was no shortage of students, with Estella Public School welcoming 60 new kindergarten students as well as new additional students. "We're looking at 230 students this year and still growing with a capping of 480 so I think we will reach that very quickly," Ms Delaney said. The return of face-to-face learning also comes as somewhat of a relief to teachers, while students rejoice in being able to spend time with their friends. "I think for our students, for their social and emotional wellbeing it's certainly a positive thing to have them back into the school environment, but also for our staff as well," Ms Delaney said. "We much prefer to have our students here learning than the at-home module we experienced last year." Kindergarten student Bella-Rose Breed, 5, said her favourite part of her very first day at Estella Public School had been going outside to play. "Some [students] were kind of my age," Bella-Rose said. Estella Public School year four teacher Jack Cox said while some of his students had first day back nerves during the morning, it didn't last very long. "As we worked through the day the smiles come out and they were more comfortable," he said.

