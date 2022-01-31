news, local-news,

A THIRD cash injection into the arts sector and an extension of the COVID-19 support package scheme until April 30 will help Wagga Civic Theatre combat lagging ticket sales. Civic Theatre manager Carissa Campbell said it was great news for the industry after two years of having been put "through the wringer". "We've actually really benefited from this support scheme. This package has been the first we have been eligible for during this entire time because venues are often not eligible," Ms Campbell said. "And, it's also not competitive. If you put in the form and show that you've done these shows it's guaranteed funding. "Both of those things are a relief after two years of cancelled shows, postponements and low ticket sales." While the funding is capped at a low percentage, it will enable the Civic Theatre to maintain a steady number of shows. IN OTHER NEWS: "The good thing is, for us, is it makes up a percentage of lost ticket sales, so between 15 and 35 per cent of lost ticket sales is what you get, but you have to share that money with the producer of the show," Ms Campbell said. "We're only making up for a small percentage of what was lost, but it all goes towards the costs of running the theatre and the more money we have on the bottom line, the more shows we can put on and the more artists and technicians we can employ. " Without the support, Ms Campbell said the theatre would have no choice but to cut back on the number of shows. And while the support package will come to an end on April 30, Ms Campbell is confident it will be enough to push them through the remaining months of struggle. "I'd like to think we will be past the worst of it by then, we have fantastic sales for March onwards," she said. "So, this helps us through that last really difficult period, hopefully. "The ticket sales at the moment are good, they're not great but they really pick up in March onwards."

