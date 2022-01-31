coronavirus,

Daily case numbers of COVID-19 remain steady across the Murrumbidgee Local Health District (MLHD) with 464 new infections reported on Monday. The health district is also reporting the deaths of three men with COVID-19 over the weekend, including two in the latest reporting period. One man was in his 90s from the Murray River local government area (LGA), one man in his 60s from the Edward River LGA, and one man in his 80s from the Griffith LGA. "We express our sincere condolences to the families and loved ones of these men," an MLHD spokesperson said in a statement. Of the 464 new local cases, 213 were from PCR tests while 251 were self-reported rapid antigen tests. There are currently 25 patients with COVID-19 in hospitals in the MLHD. Five of these patients are in the ICU and two are ventilated. The health district currently has 6215 active cases of the virus, with a total of 18,654 cases since July 1, 2021. The current active cases (by PCR tests only) has been broken down by LGA by the MLHD: Across the state 13,026 new cases of the virus were reported in the 24 hours to 8pm, as well as 27 deaths. New South Wales recorded its deadliest pandemic day on Sunday, when 52 lives were lost. It was the deadliest weekend NSW has seen with 49 deaths recorded on Saturday. Of the new cases, 5664 came from positive rapid antigen tests while 7362 came from PCR testing. There are 2779 COVID-19 patients in hospital, with 185 in ICU. Hospitalisation numbers are up on yesterday, when 2663 patients were being cared for with 182 in ICU. The state's population aged 16 years and over is now 94 per cent double vaccinated, while 95.4 per cent have had their first COVID-19 vaccine shot. 39.4 per cent have had their third dose of vaccine. IN OTHER NEWS: NSW Health continues to urge anyone who is eligible to book in for a vaccine booster. The federal government's online vaccine clinic finder can be used to locate a clinic and book a jab. For testing locations across the region, go to www.mlhd.health.nsw.gov.au, or for help accessing a test, call the Murrumbidgee COVID-19 Hotline 1800 831 099.

