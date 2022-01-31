news, local-news,

A Day on the Green organisers have just announced bands the Hoodoo Gurus and All Our Exes Live In Texas will join Midnight Oil in their final tour at this year's festival. Midnight Oil will present their new album, Resist, on Saturday, March 12 at Wahgunyah's All Saints Estate, with their special guests. The Hoodoo Gurus, known for songs like What's My Scene, are celebrating their 40th anniversary this year. They boast nine ARIA Top 20 albums, nine ARIA Top 40 singles, a host of multi-platinum albums and an induction into the ARIA Hall of Fame. All female ARIA Award-winning indie-folk band All Our Exes Live in Texas are known as much for their side-splitting banter and feminist politics as their devastatingly beautiful harmonies. IN OTHER NEWS: With a Top 10 critically acclaimed debut album, When We Fall, and a reputation as festival favourites, they've had multiple sell-out tours around Australia and are carving up the United States and United Kingdom. Limited parking is available at All Saints Estate, but bus transport can be booked from Albury, Wodonga, Howlong, Rutherglen, Mulwala, Yarrawonga, Corowa, Wangaratta, Cobram and Beechworth. For more information or to book tickets go to the festival website. A parking pass can also be pre-purchased at Ticketmaster. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:

