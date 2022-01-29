news, health,

The community is being urged to take extra measures to protect against mosquito bites. Director of the Murrumbidgee public health unit, Tracey Oakman, said that Kunjin virus has been detected in horses across southern and northern NSW, indicating that Kunjin may be circulating in mosquitoes and could potentially cause human infection. "It is important to be vigilant about protecting yourself from mosquito bites as mosquitoes can spread Kunjin and Murray Valley encephalitis viruses," she said. Kunjin and Murray Valley encephalitis virus infection are two rare but serious infections of the brain, the Murrumbidgee Local Health District explained in a statement, which can cause symptoms such as severe headache, neck stiffness, and sensitivity to bright lights, drowsiness, confusion and possible seizures. "There is no vaccine and no specific treatment for these viruses," Ms Oakman said. "The best way to avoid infection is to avoid being bitten by mosquitoes." Some actions being encouraged by the MLHD include: For more information visit the NSW Health website.

