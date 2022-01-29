NSW Health urges extra measures to protect against mosquito bites
The community is being urged to take extra measures to protect against mosquito bites.
Director of the Murrumbidgee public health unit, Tracey Oakman, said that Kunjin virus has been detected in horses across southern and northern NSW, indicating that Kunjin may be circulating in mosquitoes and could potentially cause human infection.
"It is important to be vigilant about protecting yourself from mosquito bites as mosquitoes can spread Kunjin and Murray Valley encephalitis viruses," she said.
Kunjin and Murray Valley encephalitis virus infection are two rare but serious infections of the brain, the Murrumbidgee Local Health District explained in a statement, which can cause symptoms such as severe headache, neck stiffness, and sensitivity to bright lights, drowsiness, confusion and possible seizures.
"There is no vaccine and no specific treatment for these viruses," Ms Oakman said.
"The best way to avoid infection is to avoid being bitten by mosquitoes."
Some actions being encouraged by the MLHD include:
- Covering up as much as possible when outdoors with light-coloured, loose-fitting clothing and covered footwear.
- Using an effective insect repellent on exposed skin, reapplying within a few hours. The MLHD recommends repellents containing Diethyl Toluamide (DEET), Picaridin or oil of lemon eucalyptus.
- Using insecticide sprays, vapour dispensing units (inside) and mosquito coils (outside) to repel mosquitoes from an area.
- Covering all windows, doors, vents and other entrances with insect screens.
- Removing any water-holding containers outside the house where mosquitoes could breed.
For more information visit the NSW Health website.
