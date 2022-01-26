newsletters, editors-pick-list,

Health Infrastructure NSW has started demolishing Wagga Base Hospital's Lewis House to make way for a new car park and landscaping. The three-storey brick building on Docker Street, opened in 1953, had 25 bedrooms to serve as a home for nurses and was named 'Lewis House' in recognition of hospital chairman, Daniel E Lewis. Earthmoving equipment has started work on the site this week to dismantle the building's walls. Murrumbidgee Local Health District and Health Infrastructure NSW have written letters to surrounding residents about the works that will take place from January until April, including removal of hazardous materials and installation of scaffolding. "We will continue to work with our contractors to implement strategies that minimise disruption to nearby residents and businesses while this work is undertaken," the letter stated. "Temporary pedestrian diversions and traffic management will continue to be in place." The street-level car park is part of a $30 million project to add 900 parking spaces at the hospital.

