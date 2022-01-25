newsletters, editors-pick-list,

Deidre Tome is a firm believer that for a community group to thrive, those who participate in it must set aside their time to helping it operate and run as smoothly as possible. It is this attitude and her unrivalled dedication towards volunteering that has earned her the title of Wagga's 2022 Citizen of the Year. For the past few years, Ms Tome has spent countless hours organising and operating successful fundraisers for the Bidgee Dragons, the Sunrise Rotary Club, the Legacy Club of Wagga and the Miss Wagga Quest committee. Speaking at Tuesday night's ceremony, Ms Tome said she was shocked to have received the award. "I've been stunned by this because I'm really not the kind of person that likes to be on a stage," she said. IN OTHER NEWS: The dedicated volunteer paid tribute to her parents for instilling her strong mindset towards helping others. "I was raised with the understanding that if you wanted to participate in an activity, then you needed to give back and provide some kind of assistance," Ms Tome said. "My parents raised me with the idea that you did what you could, when you could, for as long as you could." Reflecting on her many years involved in various community and sporting groups, Ms Tome said she had no regrets. "I've enjoyed everything that I've done with the community over my time, because it's given me the opportunity to experience different things, meet wonderful people and develop strong friendships." "All of us that volunteer across the community do the most amazing job and it gives us the opportunity to have the wonderful city that we have.

