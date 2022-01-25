news, local-news,

A former North Wagga pub licensee and two teenage patrons have been fined over an underage drinking and gambling incident last year. Riverina licensing police stated on Monday that they had finalised their investigation into 15 offences involving a minor on November 26. The former licensee was issued with two penalty infringement notices totalling $1650, for allowing the minor to enter the hotel gaming room and operating gaming machines. A 17-year-old from Tolland was issued two penalty infringement notices totalling $440 for consuming liquor on the licensed premise and playing gaming machines. An 18-year-old Tolland male was issued with an $1100 penalty infringement notice for supplying liquor to a minor on a licensed premise. The Riverina Liquor Accord Joint Barred Committee last month barred the 17-year-old from all licensed premises in the Wagga Local Government Area until they turn 19. The Tolland man, who supplied the liquor, was barred for 12 months. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:

