news, health,

As the Omicron variant makes its way through the community, minus the restrictions which came with earlier outbreaks, aged care homes across the nation are again facing extended lockdowns due to COVID outbreaks. Federal health department data has revealed there are currently 7014 active cases of COVID-19 in aged care across the country, in 1107 residential aged care facilities. Wagga homes do not feature in the latest data, but there are reports that some facilities in the city are now battling COVID outbreaks, while most homes are now locked down to any non-essential visitors. The Forrest Centre is in the midst of an outbreak at one of its two aged care homes. The outbreak started a little over a week ago, according to chief executive Evan Robertson, and it is its first experience with the virus since the pandemic began. IN OTHER NEWS: The homes employ about 100 staff and at the "peak" of this current outbreak they were down about 30 staff, which has meant overtime and extra shifts for the other members of staff. "It's amazing how few people you have to take out of the system for it to start affecting your ability to put feet on the floor," Mr Robertson said. "I must say, staff who are able to come into the facility have been extremely generous and extremely caring and have gone above and beyond and have done an absolutely wonderful job of looking after our residents." According to Mr Robertson, the residents and staff who tested positive to Omicron are doing well, although one resident has been hospitalised. As COVID in the wider community becomes the norm, Mr Robertson warned that residents are put at greater risk. "I think there has been complacency with Omicron as the symptoms don't seem to be as severe ... I would spare a thought for those who are in our community who are much more vulnerable". Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/157659825/9026e32f-71ed-4866-a018-a324bcd49785.jpg/r2_189_3689_2272_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg