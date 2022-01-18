news, local-news,

AN EASY solution to a world full of problems could be as simple as growing your own organic fruit and vegetables in your backyard. Wagga Demonstration Garden coordinator Karuna Chinniah said self-grown produce comes with several diverse benefits. "Gardening is very therapeutic, [and growing your own produce means] it's fresher, healthier and you can plant a more diverse range in your own garden than what you can buy at a supermarket," he said. "There's nothing like producing from your own back yard, you get them fresh and you can pick them right before cooking them." The range in which establishing your own garden and producing your own fruit, vegetables and herbs helps even stretches beyond you as an individual. "By growing your own produce you're also reducing your carbon footprint," Mr Chinniah said. "Also, by having a healthy garden and lawn in your backyard it actually reduces the temperature by about four per cent and it helps to purify the air. IN OTHER NEWS: "The flowers on a lot of vegetable and fruit plans also provide food for butterflies and bees." Extending even further, residents could also grow plants with medicinal benefits such as Wormwood which is known to help with various digestion problems. Mr Chinniah has been consuming produce from his own garden for about nine years but was introduced to it as a child. "I used to do this with my parents when I was four or five," he said. "It's different when you pick a tomato and eat it than buying one from the supermarket, it tastes better. "Wherever possible I try to use homegrown vegetables. "If you're growing and eating your own vegetable then you know what you are eating." Mr Chinniah said by growing your own produce, you can add into the mix vegetables and fruits you can't get at the supermarket such as climbing zucchinis and Chinese bitter melons. "You don't really need much, some people with money can invest in buying more but you can just dig up your backyard, make some garden beds and then start planning," Mr Chinniah said. "Other ways to start producing are, you can get cuttings from someone and lay them on the soil and plant them straight away. That is called a no-dig garden. "There are different methods and viewpoints, so whichever is most convenient for you. "Or, alternatively, which a lot of people do this, you can plant them in pots. Herbs are really easily grown in pots."

