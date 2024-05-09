The Daily Advertiser
Chainsaw, drugs, jewellery seized in raids on Wagga homes, two charged

Taylor Dodge
By Taylor Dodge
May 9 2024
Two men were arrested in Copland Street after raids in North Wagga and Springvale on Wednesday, May 8. Picture supplied
A man and teenager accused with a string of drug supply offences have been released on conditional bail.

