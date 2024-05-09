Chainsaw, drugs, jewellery seized in raids on Wagga homes, two charged

A man and teenager accused with a string of drug supply offences have been released on conditional bail.
Luke Smith, 20, and Luca Miranda, 18, were arrested at a business in Copland Street, East Wagga at 9.45 on Wednesday following multiple raids on Wagga homes.
Strike Force Gride was established in November, 2023, to investigate the ongoing supply of prohibited drugs.
Following investigations, officers attached to Regional Enforcement Squad, with assistance from Southern Operation Support group and Riverina Police District, executed a search warrant at a home on William Street in North Wagga about 8am on Wednesday.
During the search, police located and seized drugs believed to be suboxone and methamphetamine, along with allegedly stolen number plates, a chainsaw and mobile phone.
Two people at the property at the time were questioned and released.
A short time later, about 9.45am, officers attached to Regional Enforcement Squad, with assistance from Riverina Police District executed a second search warrant at a home in Lloyd Road, Springvale.
During the search, police located and seized jewellery alleged to be the proceeds of crime and a mobile phone.
Police than attended the Coupland Street business where they arrested Smith and Miranda and conveyed them back to Wagga Police Station.
Smith was charged with supply prohibited drugs on an ongoing basis and eight counts of supply prohibited drug.
Miranda was charged with supply prohibited drugs on an ongoing basis and four counts of supply prohibited drug .
Both men were refused bail to appear before Wagga Local Court on Thursday.
The men appeared at court via separate video conferences where they were both granted conditional bail to reappear in court on May 22.
Both men have been ordered not to leave their respective homes unless in the company of a guardian, unless it is to work, for legal purposes, to court, Centrelink or medial appointments.
They must present at their front doors at the request of police for a curfew compliance check, once a night, four times a week.
They must submit to drug and alcohol testing at the request of police, once a day, four times a week.
They are to have no contact with each other and are been banned from drinking alcohol or taking drugs unless prescribed by a doctor.
They is to not use or be in possession of more than one mobile telephone service and SIM card, and are bbanned from any means of communicating via encrypted applications, including but not limited to WhatsApp, Snapchat, Wickr, Viber, KIK Messenger, Zoom, Discord, WeChat or Telegram.
They has also been ordered to provide access to any internet capable device in his possession on demand.
