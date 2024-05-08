First look at key puzzle piece in bringing health workers to Riverina

Taxpayers can now take a look at the new state-funded units that will accommodate a maximum of 15 short-term workers, in the Riverina.
The NSW government has allocated 15 beds across four Murrumbidgee Local Health District (MLHD) hospitals as part of a $45.3 million project for key worker accommodation.
The Riverina hospitals are Leeton, Finley, Narrandera and West Wyalong.
The MLHD employs more than 5000 healthcare staff and services more than 240,000 people.
"This investment will entice much needed medical professionals to consider a career in the region," Member for Murray Helen Dalton said.
"The establishment of purpose built, considered accommodation is not only beneficial for healthcare staff but also for the communities in Finley, Leeton and Narrandera who will benefit from skilled healthcare professionals."
The accommodation will only be available for temporary or short-term stay health workers including students, fly-in fly-out staff and specialists.
The units will be provided to eligible workers free of charge - or in rare situations, at a low cost.
Minister for regional health Ryan Park addressed the project as a state government investment into improving healthcare access for regional communities.
"We know recruitment is one of the biggest challenges facing our regional, rural and remote health services," Minister for regional health Ryan Park said.
"Critical to achieving this has been bringing more health workers to our regions, and these units will support staff looking to establish themselves in a new community."
It is unclear how the 15 beds will be allocated among the four MLHD hospitals.
The $45.3 million project also includes 24 beds allocated across Broken Hill and Balranald hospitals.
Cooma hospital has also been allocated 12 beds.
Sites were selected following consultation with local health districts.
The units will be built offsite by Queensland company Hutchinson Builders and installed on hospital grounds.
An ongoing special commission of inquiry is conducting a review into the funding of health services in NSW.
"The workforce shortage in rural areas is compounded by a maldistribution of experienced healthcare workers, particularly nurses, medical and allied health professionals," a submission to the inquiry by the MLHD said.
"This imbalance not only hinders access to healthcare services, but also places undue pressure on the existing healthcare workforce.
