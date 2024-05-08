Calls for footage, witnesses after Hume motorcyclist flown from crash

Police are appealing for information after a man was injured in a truck and motorcycle crash on Tuesday and airlifted to hospital.
About 4pm on Tuesday emergency services were called to the Hume Highway, at Coolac, approximately 18km north of Gundagai, after reports a motorcycle had collided with the back of a truck.
NSW Ambulance responded to the scene where the rider - a 35-year-old man - was treated for arm and internal injuries.
He was airfield to Canberra hospital in a stable condition with non-life threatening injuries.
The driver of the truck - a 35-year-old man - was uninjured.
He was breath-tested at the scene and returned a negative result.
One northbound lane of the Hume Highway was closed for a short time, before being reopened.
Anyone with information or dashcam footage is urged to come forward and contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.
