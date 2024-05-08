Wagga man and his dog awarded after fighting off armed offender

A brave Wagga man and his dog have been recognised alongside officers at the Riverina Police District Award Ceremony.
Wade Garland and his dog Soap received a Riverina Police District Commander's Commendation on Wednesday for their efforts in a 2016 attack in Kooringal.
Riverina Police District Inspector Jill Gibson said Soap played a significant role in trying to apprehend an offender suspected of committing a serious offences in Kooringal.
"Mr Garland and Soap chased the offender, despite the offender brandishing weapons and attacking the pair," she said.
"During the chase, Soap sustained a number of injuries consistent with being stabbed.
"The actions of Mr Garland are highly commended and Salt will forever be known as the 'Best Boy'."
Dozens of Wagga region officers attached were presented medals and certificates by Assistant Commissioner Joe Cassar, with Superintendent Andrew Spliet hosting the ceremony.
Inspector Gibson was the master of ceremonies, announcing the recipients.
Meanwhile, Sergeant Robert Stephens was presented the Unit Citation and Leading Senior Constable Hayley Simshauser was presented the Certificate of Merit.
Sergeant Damien Davies was presented the Certificate of Appreciation and Sergeant Mathew McDougal, Senior Constable Matthew Giddings and Senior Constable Drew De Graff received District Commander's commendations.
Commissioner Cassar said the lives of Riverina Police District officers go beyond the uniform.
"Officers aren't just officers of the law, but they're mums, dads, teachers and mentors of their children who are the future of this particular community," he said.
"They're not only wagering their own personal wellbeing when they come to work every day but also that of the police they influence, their partners, their children and of course, their community.
"Pretty big sacrifice if you ask me.
"There's not a day that goes by where I don't witness or hear an example of policing which has had an impact on members of the community or individuals within the police district."
A police officer is more than just a face of authority, but a community shoulder to lean on.
It is for that reason Junee Sergeant Adam White was presented the Southern Region's crime, community and our people award at the Riverina Police District Awards Ceremony.
Riverina Police District Inspector Jill Gibson said Sergeant White is actively involved in his community as both a private citizen and police officer.
"As we all know, when you are the cop in the local town, what you do in your private life reflects on the police in general," she said.
"Sergeant White embodies leadership and team work and has maintained a high level of morale with his staff."
Sergeant White is a coaches rugby league, volunteers at Can Assist and raises money in the community.
He is also the local LEOCON and knows all the parties in the local area.
A young constable from Wagga Police Station has received an award in honour of a late and respected Inspector.
Constable Thomas Brunton was presented the Peter McLay Perpetual Award for Excellence at the Riverina Police District Awards on Wednesday.
The award was implemented by the Riverina Police District this year in honour of late Inspector Peter McLay who served as a sergeant and Inspector at Wagga from 2005 until 2022.
Inpsector McLay was a highly regarded officer who is remembered for his outstanding service and consistent and positive workplace culture.
A constable who rendered CPR to a violent offender armed with a firearm is among the dozens of Riverina Police District officers awarded at a ceremony on Wednesday.
Leading Senior Constable Simon Carberry was awarded the Southern Region Commander's Commendation at the Riverina Police District Award ceremony.
Riverina Police District Inspector Jill Gibson said Leading Senior Constable Carberry was presented the award due to his bravery and dedication to duty when responding to a dangerous situation at Wagga Police Station on August 13, 2011.
"On Saturday, August 13, 2011, Leading Senior Constable Carberry responded to a gunshot sound coming from a caged truck in the van dock at the Wagga Police Station which held a violent offender," she said.
"Not knowing if the offender was still alive or armed, Leading Senior Constable Carberry took control of the situation and placed himself at risk by going to the rear of the caged truck to find the offender suffering a gunshot wound.
"Unfortunately, despite CPR and first aid attempts by Leading Senior Constable Carberry and other officers, the offender later passed away in hospital."
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.