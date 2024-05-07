High school damaged after overnight fire tears through roof

A building at Junee High School has been left severely damaged after a fire tore through on Tuesday evening.
Fire and Rescue NSW (FRNSW) crews from Wagga, Junee, Harden and Temora along with RFS crews tended to the high school on Lydia Street, Junee, shortly after 9pm on Tuesday following calls to triple zero.
A spokesperson for FRNSW said upon arrival firefighters found smoke issuing from a building.
Crews switched the power off before fighting the blaze, however, it spread into the roof which was hard to gain access into due to its design.
FRNSW Junee Acting Inspector Dale Gillespie said it was an out building which was isolated meaning there was no threat to the rest of the school.
"It was an older building built in 1908 - I believe it was used by the Ag department," he said.
RFS crews were also called in to help with water supply due to water supply issues given the school's location.
The FRNSW spokesperson said five trucks carrying about 20 firefighters responded to the blaze, which has left at least one building severely damaged.
The cause has not yet been identified.
A spokesperson for NSW Police said the fire is not being treated as suspicious.
More information to come.
