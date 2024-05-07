Meacham captures another RDGA Championship amid anniversary celebration

TALENTED Wagga golfer Jarrod Meacham has captured another Riverina District Golf Association (RDGA) title.
Meacham held off local duo Jono Schofield and Mark Ivanoff at Narrandera Golf Club last Saturday.
Meacham posted 109 (72 and 37) for the 27 holes to down Schofield (74 and 36) and Ivanoff (73 and 37) by one shot.
It was not the first time Meacham had won the RDGA Championships with the Wagga Country Club golfer winning the title on multiple occasions in the past.
Meacham downed a field of 47 golfers from eight different clubs across the Riverina.
Jono Schofield was the A grade handicap winner.
Beau Routley (129) was the B grade scratch winner, with Narrandera's Bill Napper taking out the 27-hole B grade and also veterans handicap win.'
Wagga Country Club's David Byfield (129) was the veteran scratch winner, with Brax Ivanoff (122) taking out the junior scratch.
The RDGA also celebrated their 100th anniversary with a dinner on the Saturday night.
109 - Jarrod Meacham (72,37)
110 - Mark Ivanoff (73,37), Jono Schofield (74,36)
115 - Luke Chisholm (79,36)
122 - Brax Ivanoff (80,42)
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.