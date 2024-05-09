'It's worked out well so far': Lions speedster enjoying change of roles

Ganmain-Grong Grong-Matong's Zac Burhop is clearly enjoying his switch to a half back flank.
Known for his pace and his familiar dash of zinc cream, Burhop recently made the move down back from the wing.
It's a move that has paid dividends for both the Lions and Burhop as he has started the season in superb form.
He revealed he's liked his move down back alongside Lions coach Sam Martyn.
"It's definitely a lot easier than playing on the wing, that's for sure," Burhop said.
"My housemate Zac Brain has always said to me that I've got the easiest position on the ground.
"It's a lot easier and I'm still learning and need to work on a few things, but I'm using my run and helping Marto and Mitsy (Ben Walsh) down there.
"It's worked out well so far and I hope it continues."
Burhop has been arguably the Lions best player in two of their games so far this year and he said it's been good to have an impact for his side.
"I've normally been pretty useless, so it's actually nice to get on the end of a few," he said.
"It's good to start the season that way, but I just want it to keep continuing and it doesn't matter who plays well.
"Just as long as we can keep getting the W's and I can keep playing my role."
The Lions play host to Leeton-Whitton this weekend at Ganmain Sportsground and Burhop admitted the clash against the Crows wouldn't be a walk in the park.
"We can't take them lightly," he said.
"There were times last year where we probably didn't bring the right attitude and we got showed up.
"It's just sticking to the same process again, everyone knows what they need to do and they know everyone needs to play a role so we can play the footy that we know we can play.
"It's the same thing for us this week, it's no different no matter who the opposition is."
GGGM are the only undefeated side left in the competition after defeating Collingullie-Wagga by 19 points over the weekend.
They sit at 4-0 after also notching up wins against Wagga Tigers, Narrandera and Coolamon.
Burhop said he was happy with the Lions start to the season, but he also admitted they've still got some improvement left in them.
"Obviously it's as good as it can be really," he said.
"Especially after going down there to 'Gullie early and getting a win, it's always handy.
"But we're going to see them again and it's going to be a tight tussle the next few times we play them as well.
"We're definitely happy, we've just got to keep it rolling but we're definitely not the finished product.
"The system works really well and as Marto's proven, he's a pretty handy coach.
"We're all working for each other and there's definitely some room for improvement.
"We are definitely under no illusions and know we need to keep moving forward and getting better."
Burhop is entering his fifth season at the Lions and he revealed that he is loving his time at The Den.
"It's a great club," he said.
"It's all about family and it's got a culture that set's itself up for anyone to enjoy, we welcome everybody and that's the beautiful part about Ganmain.
"We're just a family club and we're super inclusive, there's no place I'd rather be."
