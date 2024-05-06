The Daily Advertisersport
The Daily Advertiser's complete view of property
Home/Sport/AFL

Kelly, Daniher elevated to legend status but AFL intervenes on Carey

MM
By Matt Malone
Updated May 6 2024 - 5:12pm, first published 1:35pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Wagga's Paul Kelly speaks on stage alongside good mate and former Sydney Swans teammate Tony 'Plugger' Lockett at the NSW Australian Football Hall of Fame gala dinner at the SCG on Friday night. Picture by Nigel Owen
Wagga's Paul Kelly speaks on stage alongside good mate and former Sydney Swans teammate Tony 'Plugger' Lockett at the NSW Australian Football Hall of Fame gala dinner at the SCG on Friday night. Picture by Nigel Owen

CHAMPION Riverina footballers Paul Kelly and Terry Daniher have been made legends of the NSW Australian Football Hall of Fame.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
MM

Matt Malone

Sports editor

More from sports

Get the latest Wagga Wagga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.