'We got out of jail': Thunder president impressed with second half comeback

They entered the second half 16 points down, but a comeback push from Albury at Greenfield Park had them earn a draw.
Kangaroos held Albury to just one try in the first half, but a swing in momentum thanks to playing coach Justin Carney was enough to get the boys in green back on track for the 22-22 draw.
Club president Herb Stratton said it was Carney's on-field leadership that got them back in the game.
But in a game riddled with mistakes, cleaning play moving forward will be essential if they want to win.
"I think we got out of jail, with the mistakes we made, we got out of jail," Stratton said.
"When we got that try, we got a bit of momentum going, a couple of real good runs from our coach Justin Carney, he did a bit of damage.
"That got the momentum going, but we still made a few mistakes and it looked like we were going to let them run away with it, but they defended and battled well."
Despite the penalty count, Stratton said he was happy with the end result.
Feeling that in the final 20-minutes either side could have secured a win, he was pleased to see the fight from his team.
Now in his second year as coach, Carney has a huge impact over the squad.
Stratton believes under his leadership, Thunder can run alongside the best in the league.
"I think we can match it with the top sides, honestly," he said.
"The game in Gundagai, same game, we lost it on mistakes, we just need to cut out this mistakes, we're a better side than these sides.
"That's why I like Justin, I like his coaching, he's very good, he goes one-on-one, they're eating out of his hand, there's a real buzz around the club.
"The vibes are fantastic.
"As I've said to him many times, even if he just played 20-minute halves, the boys thrive around him, and he's still got a bit of footy in him."
Feeling with polish the side can hold their own in the competition, Stratton is hoping their next win isn't far off.
Prop Clayton Couley and halfback Samuel Lulia were standouts for the president, with special mention to hooker Blake Grounds, who ran out for his 100th club game.
A true reflection of players making their way through clubs within the Group Nine system, Stratton was excited to see the young man hit the milestone.
He said his impact on field and dedication to the club is reflective of rugby league's position in Albury currently.
"I was very impressed with the high standard of football, it looked very polished," he said.
"I think it's set our season up, to get away with that draw.
"Rugby league is in a very good stead in Albury at the minute."
