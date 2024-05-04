The Daily Advertisersport
The Daily Advertiser's complete view of property
Home/Sport/Farrer League
Photos

Hawks finish with a flurry to end CSU's unbeaten start to the year

MM
By Matt Malone
May 4 2024 - 7:41pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
East Wagga-Kooringal's Jeremy Piercy goes back with the flight to mark against Charles Sturt University's Dusty Rogers in the Farrer League game at Gumly Oval on Saturday. Picture by Tom Dennis
East Wagga-Kooringal's Jeremy Piercy goes back with the flight to mark against Charles Sturt University's Dusty Rogers in the Farrer League game at Gumly Oval on Saturday. Picture by Tom Dennis

EAST Wagga-Kooringal claimed their biggest scalp of the season so far, ending Charles Sturt University's unbeaten start to the year with a 44-point victory.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
MM

Matt Malone

Sports editor

More from sports

Get the latest Wagga Wagga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.