The Daily Advertiser's Saturday scoreboard, May 4

East Wagga-Kooringal 11.9 (75) d Charles Sturt University 4.7 (31)
The Rock-Yerong Creek 24.7 (151) d Coleambally 4.3 (27)
Temora 14.12 (96) d Barellan 2.4 (16)
Marrar 18.13 (121) d North Wagga 9.4 (58)
Griffith 19.10 (124) d Narrandera 7.11 (53)
Coolamon 15.13 (103) d Leeton-Whitton 5.3 (33)
Ganmain-Grong Grong-Matong 11.13 (79) d Collingullie-Wagga 8.12 (60)
Tumut 34 d Junee 16
Young 36 d Brothers 26
Gundagai 14 d Temora 8
Lockhart 7.16 (58) d Murray Magpies 2.9 (21)
Rand-Walbundrie-Walla 10.19 (79) d Henty 6.8 (44)
Holbrook 21.11 (137) d Howlong 10.5 (65)
Billabong Crows v Culcairn - game abandoned
Osborne 24.11 (155) d Brocklesby-Burrumbuttock 4.6 (30)
Jindera 9.9 (63) d CDHBU 6.8 (44)
