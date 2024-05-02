Strong opening half guides Bombers to big win over North Wagga under lights

A dominant opening half guided Marrar to a comfortable 63-point win over North Wagga under lights at McPherson Oval.
The Bombers booted six goals apiece in both the first and second terms which laid the platform for their 18.13 (121) to 9.4 (58) victory over the Saints.
It was an impressive victory for the Bombers and coach Cal Gardner was pleased with the performance from his side.
"Going away from home against a young team who are enthusiastic on a Thursday night under lights, it's always a bit of a danger game," Gardner said.
"They were going to come out pumped up and to their credit they did, they come out in that first five or 10 minutes and really gave it to us.
"My message to the boys was to just settle, we were a little bit frazzled and as soon as we settled I think we got the game on our terms pretty quick."
The Saints showed plenty of fight early in the contest and they were early leaders after goals to Tom Nejman and Matt McGowan.
However the Bombers responded strongly to kick five unanswered goals to head into the quarter time break with a 29-point lead.
Both teams switched passages of momentum during an even second quarter, but three late goals through Jake Brown, Kieran Emery and Lachlan O'Callaghan saw the Bombers head into the main break up by 49 points.
The Saints needed to respond in the second half and they did just that with a goal to Rhyce Doneley and back-to-back majors to Nejman bringing the margin back to just five goals with eight minutes to play in the third quarter.
But the Bombers steadied and kicked six of the last seven goals of the game to run out comfortable 10-goal winners.
The Bombers opening half set up the victory and Gardner said he was impressed with his sides efforts during the first and second terms.
"I just spoke to the boys about our first half, it was really pleasing and that's the way we want to move the footy," he said.
"Making sure when we've got possession we've got control of the game, so make sure we are using it well.
"I just think we got a little bit complacent at halftime, we've really got to get that out of our system and make sure we put in a full four-quarter effort.
"To North Wagga's credit they came out really strong in the third quarter and played some good footy, they looked like they were enjoying themselves.
"I was pleased with how we rebounded in that fourth quarter to make up for it."
Brown was arguably best on ground for the Bombers after a stunning performance in the middle that also saw him finish with four goals.
Gardner praised the efforts of Brown and believed that it was his best game for the club so far.
"Jakey had a really good game," he said.
"It was probably his best game for the season, he puts in a mountain of work and he prepares the right way.
"He racked up the possessions today but what I'm most pleased about with him is the way he runs defensively.
"He probably runs harder defensively than he does offensively which a lot of people wouldn't see, he really sets the tone in that regard for us."
Brown wasn't the only one that impressed Gardner as he also noted the efforts of a couple of other standout Bombers players.
"I thought his (Brown's) mate from UNSW Gussy O'Callaghan played really well," he said.
"His ability to keep his feet keeps him in the contest at all times, there was times where there was a four on one in the forward 50 and he managed to get it.
"Purely from the way that he moves, so I thought he was really strong and then Blakey Walker's game.
"I thought he worked up the ground really hard, he's super fit and he's got the ability to burn his opponents.
"He was able to work up the ground and get plenty of ball, but also worked towards our forward 50 really hard as well and sneaked in a couple of goals."
The contest between the Saints and Bombers was a rare showcase of footy under lights and Gardner said he believed the Wagga Gold Cup eve concept had been a success.
"Yeah it was not too bad," he said.
"A good crowd turned out and the only concern was if it was going to get too dewy, but it actually held up pretty good.
"A standalone game is always exciting and I'd say it was probably a success."
Full Time
Marrar 6.6 12.8 15.12 18.13 (121)
North Wagga 2.1 5.1 8.3 9.4 (58)
GOALS: Marrar: L.O'Callaghan 4, K.Emery 4, J.Brown 3, B.Walker 2, C.Walshe 1, M.Deer 1, H.Reynolds 1, C.Gardner 1, J.Staines 1; North Wagga: T.Nejman 3, M.McGowan 3, T.Cooper 1, J.Thompson 1, R.Doneley 1
BEST: Marrar: J.Brown, H.Reynolds, B.Walker, L.O'Callaghan, N.Molkentin, J.Staines; North Wagga: M.Thomas, B.Clark, M.McGowan, K.Hanlon, J.Flood, W.Mcgowan
